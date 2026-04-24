Grilled Salmon Salad Sandwich Recipe

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This grilled salmon sandwich couldn't be further from a sad office lunch. It was inspired by the flavors of coastal New England, from the lobster shacks of Rhode Island, to the seafood and potatoes of Maine, and even the zesty, mayonnaise-kissed chicken salads of Boston. We wanted to combine it all into one cohesive seafood salad and serve it with pizzazz.

The resulting grilled sandwich is spectacular, and one that hits all those creamy-savory-salty-smoky notes. The salmon gets a smoked, almost blackened flavor from the grill, with a crispy exterior and a soft, flaky interior. According to Ksenia Prints from At the Immigrant's Table, it pairs beautifully with the lobster-roll-inspired dressing, where we use cream cheese, mayo, and sour cream to make a light, creamy sauce. And if you think that the celery-herb salad sounds like something you wouldn't enjoy, we highly recommend you give it a try. It cuts through the richness of the salmon salad, adding a herbaceous, grassy note and depth of flavor that we absolutely feel is necessary here.