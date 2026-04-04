12 Iconic Maine Eats Everyone Should Try Once

Whether it's funky accents, unique attire, or breathtaking landscapes, each state is famous for something — including cuisine. Although some recipes are famous nationwide, others vary by geographic lines. On that note, Maine is known for its fresh seafood, specifically lobster. But there are many other foods either native to Maine, or so ingrained in its culinary culture that the tie is unbreakable.

These iconic Maine eats are so good, everyone should try them at least once. If you're not in the mood to whip them up at home, you can take a little road trip to the most northeastern state in the contiguous U.S. (don't forget to your lobster crackers and hearty appetite). As a New England-born recipe designer and chef, I'd been targeting Portland, Maine, since I graduated from college. In fact, it was a self-led, downtown food tour that locked in my decision to sign a lease, and my taste buds and I never looked back.

Maine has a rich history of culinary traditions, dating back to well before the pioneers set foot on American soil. Influence also trickles down from the French Canadian, and of course, the open ocean driving the seafood industry. If you're not ready to plan a trip to Vacationland just yet, let me take you on a culinary journey. From Maine lobster to wild Maine blueberries, it's worth it to sample all that Maine offers.