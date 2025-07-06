This New England City Might Be The Home Of The Original Italian Sub

When it comes to Italian-American food, New England is never mistaken for New York's Little Italy. Yet, Portland, Maine, might just be the home of the original Italian sub. The key word here is "might," because it really depends on how you define an Italian sub. First of all, there are a lot of types of Italian sandwiches, and this precursor from Portland isn't called a sub at all, but rather an Italian sandwich or, to locals, just an "Italian."

And you "might" be disappointed (as some perturbed Redditors attest) if you order one of these Italians expecting to sink your teeth into salami, capicola, mortadella, or provolone. Critics say it's a glorified ham and cheese — an Italian in name only (because the person who invented and named it was an Italian immigrant).

His name was Giovanni Amato, a baker who sold sandwiches on fresh-baked rolls from a cart to locals at the docks around the turn of the 20th century. Cheap and great for on-the-go workers, the sandwiches were a hit. Giovanni soon opened Amato's Sandwich Shop on India Street, where business boomed. Engraved bricks on the street state: "On this spot in 1930 Amato's made 1,500 sandwiches a day. They cost 15 cents."

Despite some naysayers, there are plenty of devotees who swear by a Maine Italian. But before you try one yourself, it's best to know how they differ from the type of Italian sub found at a New York Italian deli.