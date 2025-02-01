New York's Tastiest Little Italy Isn't In Manhattan
When you think of Little Italy in New York City, chances are you're picturing Mulberry Street in lower Manhattan, from its markets, bakeries, and restaurants to the annual San Gennaro fest that lines the sidewalks with food vendors. It's easy to understand why this Little Italy is the one most people know, considering out of all of New York City's boroughs, Manhattan gets the most tourists. But anyone willing to venture north a bit is in for a real treat: the more under-the-radar, more authentic, more delicious Little Italy of NYC, Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, also known as the Belmont neighborhood.
Belmont is in the South Bronx, west of the Bronx Zoo. Its main drag is the aforementioned Arthur Avenue. Belmont Avenue also features worthwhile restaurants as do side streets from about 184th to 189th Streets. You might recognize the neighborhood from classic movies like "A Bronx Tale," which captures a snapshot of the Italian area's history. It was settled by a French Huguenot in the tobacco business in the 18th century; the family named their Bronx estate "Belle Mont." A descendant who inherited the property named a street for President Chester A. Arthur, creating Arthur Avenue as the land was divided into streets and avenues. By the late 19th century, construction on projects like the New York Botanical Garden and Bronx Zoo attracted Italian immigrants for the work opportunities, and it was known as "Little Italy" by the time the 20th century started.
Where to eat and shop in the Bronx's Little Italy
When it comes to the best Italian restaurants in New York City, you'll find plenty right in this walkable neighborhood. Stroll from breakfast to lunch to dinner, finding Italian dishes everyone should try at least once. Stop into Madonia Brothers Bakery, which you'll probably be able to smell blocks away. It's over 100 years old, and churns out some of the most mouthwatering breads and Italian pastries. More baked good and coffee options include Morrone Pastry Shop and Cerini Coffee & Gifts on Arthur Avenue, and Artuso's Pastry Shop on 187th Street, as well as Egidio's, in business since 1912.
For lunch and dinner, there are casual spots like Tony & Tina's Pizzeria and Full Moon Pizza on Arthur Avenue; for piled-high Italian sandwiches, head to Joe's Italian Deli on 187th Street. The neighborhood's rich repertoire of welcoming red-sauce restaurants includes Ann & Tony's, Pasquale's Rigoletto, and Enzo's on Arthur Avenue, and Tra Di Noi on 187th Street. Wherever you land, you'll feast on dishes like clams oreganata, meatballs, arancini, eggplant rollatini, calamari, antipasto, and everything from classics to underrated Italian pasta dishes.
To take Arthur Avenue home with you, shop Calabria Pork Store, Casa Della Mozzarella, Calandra's Cheese, Randazzo's for seafood, Vincent's Meat Market, Borgatti's Ravioli & Egg Noodles, and, for Italian wine and amaro, Mount Carmel Wine & Spirits. And for a taste of everything Italian you can imagine, don't miss the Arthur Avenue Retail Market.