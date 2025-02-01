New York's Tastiest Little Italy Isn't In Manhattan

When you think of Little Italy in New York City, chances are you're picturing Mulberry Street in lower Manhattan, from its markets, bakeries, and restaurants to the annual San Gennaro fest that lines the sidewalks with food vendors. It's easy to understand why this Little Italy is the one most people know, considering out of all of New York City's boroughs, Manhattan gets the most tourists. But anyone willing to venture north a bit is in for a real treat: the more under-the-radar, more authentic, more delicious Little Italy of NYC, Arthur Avenue in the Bronx, also known as the Belmont neighborhood.

Belmont is in the South Bronx, west of the Bronx Zoo. Its main drag is the aforementioned Arthur Avenue. Belmont Avenue also features worthwhile restaurants as do side streets from about 184th to 189th Streets. You might recognize the neighborhood from classic movies like "A Bronx Tale," which captures a snapshot of the Italian area's history. It was settled by a French Huguenot in the tobacco business in the 18th century; the family named their Bronx estate "Belle Mont." A descendant who inherited the property named a street for President Chester A. Arthur, creating Arthur Avenue as the land was divided into streets and avenues. By the late 19th century, construction on projects like the New York Botanical Garden and Bronx Zoo attracted Italian immigrants for the work opportunities, and it was known as "Little Italy" by the time the 20th century started.

