This Maine Town Is Known As 'The Lobster Capital Of The World'

Maine is a global destination for lobster fans — and there's one town that is home to some of the best lobster in the state. Rockland, Maine is known as "the lobster capital of the world," and while this may be a self-proclaimed title (according to the official Maine Lobster Festival website), its annual Lobster Festival is certainly renowned, as are its many top-notch seafood restaurants serving this coastal specialty.

Despite being named after its creepy appearance, the lobster is the star of one of the largest annual culinary gatherings in the U.S. — and Rockland is the longtime site. Starting way back in 1947, the Maine Lobster Festival (which has been around for longer than you'd expect) takes place during the first weekend of August and lasts for five days (Wednesday through Sunday). An average of 30,000 people from around the globe attend every single year, dwarfing Rockland's permanent population of roughly 7,200 residents, and it takes more than 1,300 volunteers to make the event possible. "What started as an idea for a local marine festival to revive Midcoast Maine communities has turned into an internationally-recognized celebration of local seafood," the organization explains on its site. In other words, Rockland has been championing lobster for a long, long time.