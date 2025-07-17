Ask Your Fishmonger These Make-Or-Break Questions Before Buying Lobster

When purchasing fresh lobster, a reliable local fishmonger can be a godsend. Lobsters are pricey, coveted sea creatures gracing countless restaurant and home-kitchen plates every year — so it's important to make wise choices. But what if you don't even know what questions to ask or why the answers matter? If that's the case, you're in good company. We reached out to an expert on the subject, Robert DiGregorio, Director of Seafood Quality at Fulton Fish Market in New York City. Overseeing the largest fish market in the United States, one operating for 200-plus years, he knows all about lobsters — and is willing to divulge the intel.

First, why is it even important to talk with a fishmonger before buying lobster? Given the norms of unknown global sourcing, DiGregorio notes how local, trusted fishmongers can personally reveal a lot about lobsters before you buy them. "An important thing to know is how long has he had it," he says, as well as asking, "Are his lobsters kept in a tank or just in the cooler?" Those things matter because, according to DiGregorio, you want see them alive. "Do not buy a dead lobster, even if he says it just died," he cautions. "Eating a lobster that has been dead for a while, even less than a day if not stored right, can make you really sick."

He shares plenty more questions to ask a fishmonger, including about lobster origins. These questions also apply to fishmongers at supermarkets, who must adhere to FDA seafood regulations.