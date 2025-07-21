Bobby's Flay's Grilled Lobster Requires One Extra Step That Makes All The Difference

The best way to follow Flay's tip is to parboil the lobster. Bring a large pot of salted water to a roaring boil then drop the lobster into the water and cook it for around two minutes. The key is making sure the lobster does not continue to cook after it's boiled and before it hits the grill. That's why you'll want to drop it in an ice bath when you're done parboiling, just like you would do with blanched vegetables. Afterward, Flay suggests to split the lobster open, squirt on a neutral oil, season it with salt and pepper, then place it on the grill shell-side down first. After a couple of minutes, flip it over and continue to grill for a few more minutes. This should ensure the lobster obtains a smoky flavor and those coveted grill marks (without getting burnt). As a reminder, the grill should be set around 425 degrees Fahrenheit.

Use these tips with a curried grilled lobster recipe complete with a red curry sauce. Or take another note from Flay and finish it off with a compound butter. You can really experiment and add ingredients like herbs, minced or roasted garlic, peppers, lemon zest, or truffle to pass on flavor to the lobster with ease. Serve it with classic sides, such as grilled on the cob or potato salad, or toss it on top of your favorite green salad. For more help on the matter, here are additional chef-worthy tips on how to grill lobster.