How To Grill Lobster Like A Master, According To A LongHorn Steakhouse Chef

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Lobster is a special treat that we've incorporated into many decadent recipes, from lobster rolls to lobster risotto. But, for a fancy whole lobster dinner, grilling is a cooking method that'll make the most of its flavor and texture. To grill lobster like a master, we've consulted Tim Crain, who's a LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master and a 2025 Steak Master Series Champion.

As a Steak Master Champion, Chef Crain told us, "When you are grilling lobster tails, follow the same steps you would for grilling steak." He thus opts for using the grill to sear lobster tails. "Make sure to have the grill preheated to at least 500 degrees [Fahrenheit] and coat the grates with a little cooking oil before placing your lobster on the grill," he advised. "This will provide a great sear and promote even cooking."

Since lobster meat is a lot more delicate and cooks much faster than most cuts of steak, Crain recommends "leaving the shell on because it will help protect the lobster from cooking too fast." You can still cut the underbelly of the lobster tail shell to partially expose the flesh. A sear, after all, is known for creating smoky, textured char on the surface of everything from steak to veggies. Consequently, Crain offered advice on how to place lobster tails on the grill grates. "Lobster tails can be split in half and grilled flesh side down to get a great char flavor," he said. "Then, flip the lobster to have the shell on the grates so that it can steam to perfection in the shell."