How To Grill Lobster Like A Master, According To A LongHorn Steakhouse Chef
Lobster is a special treat that we've incorporated into many decadent recipes, from lobster rolls to lobster risotto. But, for a fancy whole lobster dinner, grilling is a cooking method that'll make the most of its flavor and texture. To grill lobster like a master, we've consulted Tim Crain, who's a LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master and a 2025 Steak Master Series Champion.
As a Steak Master Champion, Chef Crain told us, "When you are grilling lobster tails, follow the same steps you would for grilling steak." He thus opts for using the grill to sear lobster tails. "Make sure to have the grill preheated to at least 500 degrees [Fahrenheit] and coat the grates with a little cooking oil before placing your lobster on the grill," he advised. "This will provide a great sear and promote even cooking."
Since lobster meat is a lot more delicate and cooks much faster than most cuts of steak, Crain recommends "leaving the shell on because it will help protect the lobster from cooking too fast." You can still cut the underbelly of the lobster tail shell to partially expose the flesh. A sear, after all, is known for creating smoky, textured char on the surface of everything from steak to veggies. Consequently, Crain offered advice on how to place lobster tails on the grill grates. "Lobster tails can be split in half and grilled flesh side down to get a great char flavor," he said. "Then, flip the lobster to have the shell on the grates so that it can steam to perfection in the shell."
Mistakes to avoid with grilled lobster, according to Chef Crain
Despite his helpful and detailed lobster grilling tips, Chef Crain recognizes that there's always something that can go wrong. And with such a short cooking time, he says that overcooking is one of the biggest mistakes one can make. It'd be a tragedy to end up with rubbery, dried-out, and unpleasantly chewy lobster for dinner! Since you're grilling lobster in a hard shell that obscures most of the visual cues of doneness, the most accurate way to know when it's time to pull those tails off the grill is internal temperature.
To that effect, Crain told us, "Shellfish only needs to be cooked to 145 degrees [Fahrenheit]. Verify the temperature of your lobster with an instant-read thermometer during the grilling process to help ensure the perfect cook." Not only is a grilling thermometer like this highly-rated Alpha Grillers crucial to preventing overcooking, but it's equally important to prevent the poisonous perils of undercooking lobster.
Another mistake to avoid is overseasoning, which will overpower what Crain describes as "a very delicate flavor." Lobster meat's equally delicate and tender texture doesn't need a marinade either. Instead, Crain recommends "lightly seasoning your lobster with your seasoning of choice just before placing the lobster on the grill." His flavorful secret weapon is one of Longhorn Steakhouse's iconic seasonings, Prairie Dust. This isn't available for purchase, but the chef suggested home chefs can use Lawry's seasoned salt as a substitute.