12 Tips For Grilling Lobster Tails To Perfection

There are many different types of lobster out there — and some of them are have better tails than others. If you order a lobster tail at a restaurant or try to pick up a whole one from your local grocery, you're likely getting your hands on an American lobster — also called the Maine lobster. Their shells (and tails) can hold a lot of meat, which makes them an ideal option for grilling.

If you live in the southern region of the U.S., though, you may want to try getting your hands on a Florida spiny lobster (aka a Caribbean lobster). The flesh isn't as delicate as this lobster's northern cousin, and it lacks front claws — which means it carries a ton of meat in its tail and carapace. They're also excellent for grilling, but it's important to note that they won't have the same sweet flavor as the American lobster.

And if you're purchasing frozen lobster tail from the grocery store, you may only have one option to choose from: the South African lobster. The tail isn't as sizable as the Florida spiny lobster, but the flesh is rather steak-like and sturdy, which makes it a shoo-in for your grilling adventures.