The Flavorful Reason It Pays To Butterfly Lobster Tails

When in doubt over how to prepare a lobster tail, butterfly it. A stunning way to present the crustacean, the technique allows for the most visually pleasing result. What's more, it also serves a very functional purpose — it allows for an especially delicious, ultra-decadent, and full-of-flavor serving of lobster. Why, then, settle for anything less?

At its core, butterflying is a process where a protein is sliced almost fully in half, before being flattened. Although this method of preparation might seem like a lot of work without much of a payoff, that actually couldn't be further from the truth. Butterflying ingredients such as a lobster tail is a great way to expose more of the otherwise modest quantity of meat. By drawing it up and out of the shell, this increases surface area, providing an opportunity to more easily amp up flavor.

This technique can also make for more simplified eating. Rather than wrestle with the shell, the act of separating the meat has already been done for you. Plus, you can also thank butterflying for more succulent seafood as it can help the lobster to cook more evenly. The bottom line is this, a butterflied lobster tail will rarely disappoint.