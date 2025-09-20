The Word 'Lobster' Is Built Upon The Crustacean's Creepy Appearance

The lobster: Jurassic sea bugs donned in hard-shelled pinchers, no shortage of wiggly little legs, and exoskeleton for gourmands to spelunk with a nutcracker. They're a little alien-like, and a little insect-like, with their pairs of jointed legs, antennae, and eyeballs that sit perched on stalks. Still, their bugginess makes them no less delicious, from buttery lobster rolls to steakhouse-worthy lobster mac and cheese. But the point stands that lobsters look pretty creepy — and it's for this aura that the creature first got its name.

Lobsters look like prehistoric creatures of the past, before the since-evolved oceanic aliens of the Cretaceous period started spurting legs and crawling onto land. Indeed, when the lobster did make it onto land, the ancient Romans started calling the lobster "locusta," the same word they used for locusts. Throughout time immemorial, humanity has looked at lobsters and thought "sea bug." During the Middle Ages, the French similarly extended the same word to both creatures (langouste, later langoustine). The anglicized version of the Latin "locusta" first emerged as "lopystre" or "loppestre" in the medieval English language, an ostensible fusion with the Old English "lopp" meaning "spider" (an apt comparison). Today, the Spanish language still calls lobsters and locusts by the same name (langosta).

The chief taxonomical caveat here is that lobsters are classified as crustaceans, and crustaceans are not insects ... right? In reality, beyond their in-water versus on-land dwellings, the difference between these groups is actually fairly minimal.