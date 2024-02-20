The Differences Between Hard And Soft Shell Clams

Clams are one of the cheapest shellfish you can get, and super simple to cook at home. You're probably most familiar with hard-shell clams, the ones that open to reveal soft pieces of clam meat on the inside. But have you heard of soft-shell clams? You can eat soft shell-clams with very little cooking and have a tender, delicate seafood perfect as an appetizer. Hard-shell clams are a little more hardy and more commonly cooked for longer periods of time.

While they may mostly look the same there are some key differences between hard and soft-shell clams that distinguish the two shellfish. Knowing the best ways to cook these clams allows you to fully enjoy their depth of flavor. Soft-shell clams are not as common as their hard-shell counterparts and may sound off-putting at first, but they are considered a delicacy in the Chesapeake Bay region.