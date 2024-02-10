16 Uses For Canned Clams

When it comes to seafood, the canned food aisle probably isn't the first thing that comes to mind. But canned clams are not just a practical pantry item. They are as worthy of a spot on the dinner table as their fresh counterparts. Even chefs like Jacques Pepin use canned clams. Pepin points out that cooking fresh clams at home means dealing with finicky cooking times that can result in a rubbery final product. Canned versions, on the other hand, are pre-cooked to tender perfection.

Fresh clams need a time-intensive scrub before you cook with them. Sold in chopped or whole varieties, canned clams allow you to skip the prep time needed with the fresh stuff, so you can get food on the table faster. Plus, they are shelf-stable, so it is easy to keep a can or two around when the mood for a clam dish strikes.

While US-canned clams are typically Atlantic surf clams, clams are canned all over the world. There is more choice than ever, as the popularity and variety of tinned seafood have exploded in recent years. From traditional clam dishes to recipes designed with the shelf-stable stuff in mind, it's worth stocking up on canned clams and giving them some serious space in your kitchen.