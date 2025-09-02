The Unexpected Vegetable That Makes Sweet Treats Irresistibly Moist

When you imagine cakes, dessert breads, pies, and other sweet treats, it would be understandable if you didn't immediately picture vegetables. Other than a zucchini bread here or a sweet potato pie there, we don't see many uses for veggies in dessert dishes or sweet snacks. But if you found out a certain vegetable could improve the texture of your next baking project and make your recipe's final results taste better than ever, we bet you'd be happy to try it. The sweet treat game-changer is the humble potato.

Potatoes are one of the vegetables you should be adding to your baked goods. This is because when unseasoned, they have a pretty neutral profile, so they won't add actual flavor or steal the spotlight from chocolate, cinnamon, or whatever your dessert is. But they will greatly elevate texture. They hold onto moisture, so in a cake or bread, they ensure a moist, never-dry consistency. They also have some weight to them, helping the structure of your baked goods.

Additionally, potatoes are nice and hearty, making desserts more filling; this is appealing for those of us balancing our sweet tooth with our healthy lifestyle. On that note, potatoes also add nutrients like vitamin C and potassium.