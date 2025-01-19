14 Vegetables You Should Adding To Baked Goods

I have a very visceral reaction when I think of cooked spinach. I can see it being transferred from the microwave onto an awaiting plate with a big "glop" noise. But, spinach doesn't always deserve this bad of a reputation. In fact, its bright color makes it an excellent addition to a variety of baked goods.

For one, you may want to try to add it to your next cake recipe. While you might think at first, "Spinach and sugar? Ew!" I can promise you that the flavor mellows out a little bit after it's finished baking. You'll need to blanch the fresh spinach in hot water first, purée it, then try to drain off as much of the moisture as possible. Spinach is a very wet green, so it can get really dense if you don't run it through a clean kitchen towel (or two, or three) before you bake with it. Once you have your puréed spinach, you can easily add it to the rest of your ingredients. You'll be left with a cake that's dyed green — which is perfect for a Christmas or holiday occasion. Also, you don't need a ton of spinach to make this hack work.

You can also add this green to other desserts, like brownies, where the flavor and color is hidden by more dominant ingredients like the chocolate. You'll still want to try and drain out as much of the water from it as possible to ensure that it works consistency-wise.