For An Ultra Moist Carrot Cake, There's One More Vegetable You Should Add

Carrot cake is certainly one way to get your vegetables in. The best part about this dessert isn't that it's full of carrot flecks, or that it's best served with a thick layer of cream cheese frosting on top. It's that it's flexible. You can swap ingredients in and out of your recipe, which is great for folks who are fundamentally opposed to raisins, as well as those who like the tropical addition of coconut flakes. So long as you still have carrots and cake — you'll still have carrot cake. However, one of the tasty additions you should try adding to your next carrot cake is zucchini.

This ingredient is a great functional addition because it will add a ton of extra moisture to your cake, along with extra nutrients. Plus, if you already have your box grater out (or even better, a grating blade attachment for your food processor), you can still reap the benefits of this hack, all without having to worry about adding any extra dishes to the pile.