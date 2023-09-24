Combine Mashed Potatoes And Peanut Butter For An Unconventional Sweet Treat

Between spreading it into grilled cheese and eating it with pickles, we've heard of some pretty unconventional ways to use peanut butter over the years. And yet, there's one recipe that takes the cake. Potato candy (also known as peanut butter pinwheels), which is a combination of mashed potatoes and peanut butter, is thought to have come from Germany, and been introduced in the U.S. during the Great Depression. (Irish potato candy, on the other hand, is a Philadelphia-based dessert that doesn't actually use potatoes, but that's not what we're talking about here.) The original European recipe simply used potatoes and sugar, but once it made its way to the States, Americans gave it the peanut butter treatment.

Potato candy uses humble ingredients, and it's a deliciously simple dessert to whip up. You can make it any time of year, although its aesthetically-pleasing pinwheels look particularly festive over the holidays. Spuds in your dessert may sound off-putting, but their flavor takes a backseat, and they bring a creamy texture and soft structure for the peanut butter instead. Plus, aside from the potatoes, you likely have all the ingredients you need to whip up potato candy in your pantry already.