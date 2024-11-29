12 Tips For Making The Best Homemade Whoopie Pies

I understand the rushed feeling of pulling your baked goods from the oven and immediately wanting to frost them. But, with whoopie pies, it's really imperative that you hold off on this process until you know that your rounds are completely cooled. Regardless of the fat that you use for your frosting, or even if you opt for a cooked frosting, you will have to contend with the steam gushing from your freshly-baked cake rounds. Excess heat can make your cake rounds slide around, thus ruining your frosting. Hold off for at least 15 minutes before you add your frosting to your cake rounds to prevent any sloshing from occurring.

Advertisement

Another heat-related issue to note is that you should always pull your cakes off the baking sheet after you pull them from the oven. Sure, we all have the habit of walking away from the tray as soon as we remove it from the oven to tend to something else, but the carryover cooking can actually cause the cakes to become over-baked. You can tell that they're finished baking when the outside appears dry and they spring back a little bit when you poke them with your finger (just like a regular cake). Once you remove the sheet pan, test your cakes to make sure that they're set and firm enough to move them with a spatula.