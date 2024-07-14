The One Exception For Blooming Cocoa Powder Is Important To Know

It is said that hot chocolate was worth more than gold to the Aztecs. We presume that they knew all the secrets it had to offer from their rich experience with cocoa powder. Perhaps one of those secrets lies within the reason you should bloom cocoa powder – after all, this is the key to unlocking its nuanced flavors that are so good they'd make an Aztec emperor store reserves of cocoa beans instead of silver. But if you want your cocoa powder to bloom as effectively, here's one exception to consider.

If your recipe is lacking in liquid ingredients, you're going to have a bad time blooming. Therefore, you should provide enough liquid ingredients to immerse the cocoa powder fully. Generally, the volume of liquid ingredients should be in proportion to that of cocoa powder, though you can get away with slightly less liquid as long as it's enough to soak all the powder. That means mixing 1 tablespoon of cocoa powder with roughly 1 tablespoon of hot water, milk, coffee, oil, melted butter, or whichever liquid the recipe calls for, with some exceptions like buttermilk.

In the case that the liquid called for is much less than the cocoa powder, it's better to skip the blooming process altogether. The same applies if your recipe calls for cold, soft, or room-temperature butter. We suggest skipping the blooming process in this case, too, as melting the butter may tamper with the final texture of your baked product.