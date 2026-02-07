3-Ingredient Smashed Tater Tots Recipe
As much as I love to cook, there are plenty of days when I can't muster the energy for anything more than a frozen entree from Trader Joe's. I cherish a shortcut and feel no shame in utilizing my freezer to feed myself and others when I don't have the time — or energy — for making everything homemade. My favorite shortcuts are those that don't look like they came pre-packaged — a feat that can be achieved with a few simple tricks (and a lot of Parmesan).
Something we can all admit to having in our freezers at some point is a bag of crispy fried tater tots. Tater tots themselves aren't much to look at, and often end up on the side of a plate full of barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers. Just like any potato, though, tater tots have a versatility that can easily transform them into elegant hors d'oeuvres or thoughtful side dishes. With a flat-bottomed measuring cup and a sprinkling of Parmesan, tater tots can become crispy, chip-like snacks perfect for any occasion – saving you time and energy without compromising any flavor at all.
The 3 ingredients needed for smashed tater tots
To make these tater tots, you'll need about half a bag of frozen tater tots of any kind (just choose your favorite tater tots or try one of our recommendations), some olive oil, a generous helping of grated Parmesan, some chopped parsley, and a sprinkling of flaky salt like Maldon.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 2: Arrange the tater tots on a sheet tray
Arrange tater tots on a foil-lined sheet tray, leaving an extra ½-inch of space between each one for their pressed size.
Step 3: Bake to soften
Add the tray to the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the tots are just beginning to brown and soften.
Step 4: Smash the tater tots
Remove the tray from the oven and use one hand to stand each tater tot up while using a measuring cup to press down on the tater tot, smashing it into a flat circle.
Step 5: Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with toppings
Drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with Parmesan, parsley, and flaky salt.
Step 6: Bake to brown
Return to the oven and bake until very browned, about 10 to 15 more minutes.
Step 7: Serve the smashed tots
Remove from the oven and sprinkle with fresh parsley and salt to serve.
Smashed tater tots provide a surprisingly elegant presentation for a humble ingredient, and our easy version comes together with only 3 ingredients.
Ingredients
- ½ bag (About 25) frozen tater tots
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- ¼ cup freshly grated Parmesan
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley, plus a pinch for serving
- ¼ teaspoon flaky salt, plus more for serving
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Arrange tater tots on a foil-lined sheet tray, leaving an extra ½-inch of space between each one for their pressed size.
- Add the tray to the oven and bake for 10 minutes, until the tots are just beginning to brown and soften.
- Remove the tray from the oven and use one hand to stand each tater tot up while using a measuring cup to press down on the tater tot, smashing it into a flat circle.
- Drizzle with olive oil, then sprinkle with Parmesan, parsley, and flaky salt.
- Return to the oven and bake until very browned, about 10 to 15 more minutes.
- Remove from the oven and sprinkle with fresh parsley and salt to serve.
What can I serve smashed tater tots with?
Thanks to their versatile appearance, there are a couple of ways smashed tater tots can be served. The smashed tater tots can be piled on a platter to be used as appetizers for game day or other casual parties. For a more elegant presentation, they can also be arranged neatly on serving dishes and served as hors d'oeuvres, alongside créme frâiche and caviar. My favorite way to serve these, though, is actually as a side dish — and not just for hamburgers.
While the smashed tater tots can be a great pairing for barbecued burgers, brats, and ribs, I like to pair them with high-end, "fancy" dishes like steaks, fish, and braised beef. They have a similar look and flavor to baby potatoes, which are also often smashed and served with Parmesan and parsley. These parsley-topped tater tots pair particularly well with saucy chicken dishes, sauteed vegetables, and mushroom-glazed steaks, replacing the typical mashed or baked potato sides.
Can I serve these as an appetizer with sauce?
If you do choose to serve these smashed tater tots as an appetizer, they taste best when served with a sauce (as would regular tater tots). While ketchup is never a bad option, the Parmesan, flaky salt, and parsley allow for some more elegant sauce-pairing options. My favorite way to serve smashed tater tots is with a lemon-garlic aioli, which complements the rich and salty Parmesan and the crispy tater tot crust. You can shortcut this by combining lemon, minced garlic, and mayonnaise in a bowl, salting to taste, and adding a sprinkling of rosemary for added flavor.
You can also change the flavor entirely by serving the tots with a chipotle or Sriracha mayo, both bold, spicy sauces with creamy textures. If you go this route, you can also swap the Parmesan for cotija cheese and the parsley for cilantro, leaning into Mexican flavors and making the tots an even better pairing with the smoky chipotle flavor of the sauce.