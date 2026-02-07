3-Ingredient Smashed Tater Tots Recipe

As much as I love to cook, there are plenty of days when I can't muster the energy for anything more than a frozen entree from Trader Joe's. I cherish a shortcut and feel no shame in utilizing my freezer to feed myself and others when I don't have the time — or energy — for making everything homemade. My favorite shortcuts are those that don't look like they came pre-packaged — a feat that can be achieved with a few simple tricks (and a lot of Parmesan).

Something we can all admit to having in our freezers at some point is a bag of crispy fried tater tots. Tater tots themselves aren't much to look at, and often end up on the side of a plate full of barbecued hot dogs and hamburgers. Just like any potato, though, tater tots have a versatility that can easily transform them into elegant hors d'oeuvres or thoughtful side dishes. With a flat-bottomed measuring cup and a sprinkling of Parmesan, tater tots can become crispy, chip-like snacks perfect for any occasion – saving you time and energy without compromising any flavor at all.