These sweet potato tater tots are crispy on the outside, creamy on the inside, and full of natural sweetness all around. They're the perfect snack for your Game Day routine, or as a fun and simple appetizer for a party.

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, tater tots are one of the most commonly underestimated snacks in the frozen food aisle. On their own, these little puffy versions of potatoes resemble clouds with a hard, crispy outer shell. But there's no shortage of creative ways to use frozen tater tots – they are perfect in place of tortilla chips as a Midwestern version of nachos, or simply eaten on their own as a snack or as a side with a good burger. Yet people often pass them by in favor of French fries, cheese sticks, or another frozen appetizer.

But what if we told you that you could make a more nutritious version of tater tots using sweet potatoes with about 30 minutes of work? We've tested a few variations to arrive at the best sweet potato tater tots recipe, which we're tempted to make every day. And the best part is, they look like the store-bought version, but taste infinitely better.