How To Give Homemade Tater Tots The Perfect Store-Bought Shape

Peruse the chiller cabinets at the grocery store and you'll find an abundance of tater tot brands to choose from. While these puffy little fellas are certainly yummy, they also contain additives and preservatives that you might be looking to avoid. In that case, making a homemade batch of tater tots is the ideal solution. The only problem is how to shape your prepped taters into the perfect-store bought shape; it can be a finicky and time-consuming job to mold your cooked spuds into those stubby-shaped nuggets. Luckily, there's a simple trick to making it a whole lot easier — dampening your hands with a splash of water.

To get started, fill a small bowl with some water and place it beside your tater tot mixture. Then put your fingers in the water before taking a small amount of potato into your hands and shaping it into a dainty cylinder or ball. If your hands dry out, simply dampen them again in the water until all your tater tots are prepped and spread out onto a tray ready for baking or air frying.

This trick, which is also useful for shaping meatballs and kebabs, works so well because it prevents the sticky texture of the spuds from adhering to your fingers. It also makes for tater tots with a smoother, uniform surface that crisp up evenly and look as good as a store-bought batch.