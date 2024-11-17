The Popular Grocery Chain Where You Can Find The Best Frozen Tater Tots

Potatoes are beautiful in all their innumerable forms. You can cut them into shoestring or thick steak fries, mash them into oblivion before folding in butter, garlic, and heaps of cheese, or go the extra mile and bake them twice for double the delectability. It doesn't matter because regardless of the cooking method, all you'll be left with at the end of the meal is an empty plate with a few dribbles of oil and flakes of salt as evidence that the starchy root vegetable ever existed.

Advertisement

Despite the general approving-of-all consensus, though, some people have a very specific uncontrollable hankering for spuds in tot form — and we can't say we blame them. Tater tots are crispy, bite-sized, and poppable, not to mention a nostalgic comfort food — truly a potato in its prime. And, we'll let you in on a little secret: We know where to get the absolute best frozen tots on the market.

If you want in on the top tater action, you're going to need a reusable bag and a quarter, because they're holed up at none other than Aldi. Yes, you heard that right. The discount tots (referred to as "Potato Puffs") from the discount grocery store's private label brand, Season's Choice, beat out all other options in a taste test of seven brands. This included heavy hitters like Ore-Ida and Sonic plus other store brands like Great Value and Target's Market Pantry.

Advertisement