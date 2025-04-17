This Easy Truffle Aioli Recipe Makes The Perfect Dipping Sauce For Fries

If you're looking to instantly level up your french fries, this truffle aioli from recipe developer Jessica Morone is the move. It's creamy, rich, and full of garlicky, umami-packed flavor with just the right amount of tang. The best part is that it couldn't be easier to make. You don't need to mess around with raw eggs or complicated emulsions here; just a few simple ingredients like mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and truffle oil whisked together into pure dipping sauce magic.

Morone tells us that she loves this recipe because "it comes together in under five minutes, but tastes like something you'd get at a fancy bistro." Truffles go perfectly with potatoes, so whether you're making crispy shoestring fries, thick steak-cut wedges, or even sweet potato fries, this aioli takes them all to the next level. The truffle oil adds a savory, earthy depth that's balanced perfectly by the brightness of lemon and the subtle kick from Dijon and garlic. It's rich without being overpowering, and it clings to every crispy edge of a fry in the most satisfying way. Once you've had fries with truffle aioli, ketchup might not cut it anymore. This aioli is your secret weapon for instantly fancier fries.