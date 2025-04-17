This Easy Truffle Aioli Recipe Makes The Perfect Dipping Sauce For Fries
If you're looking to instantly level up your french fries, this truffle aioli from recipe developer Jessica Morone is the move. It's creamy, rich, and full of garlicky, umami-packed flavor with just the right amount of tang. The best part is that it couldn't be easier to make. You don't need to mess around with raw eggs or complicated emulsions here; just a few simple ingredients like mayo, Dijon mustard, lemon juice, and truffle oil whisked together into pure dipping sauce magic.
Morone tells us that she loves this recipe because "it comes together in under five minutes, but tastes like something you'd get at a fancy bistro." Truffles go perfectly with potatoes, so whether you're making crispy shoestring fries, thick steak-cut wedges, or even sweet potato fries, this aioli takes them all to the next level. The truffle oil adds a savory, earthy depth that's balanced perfectly by the brightness of lemon and the subtle kick from Dijon and garlic. It's rich without being overpowering, and it clings to every crispy edge of a fry in the most satisfying way. Once you've had fries with truffle aioli, ketchup might not cut it anymore. This aioli is your secret weapon for instantly fancier fries.
Gather the ingredients for this truffle aioli
This truffle aioli recipe only needs a few ingredients. For the base, you need mayonnaise; either store-bought or homemade mayonnaise will work. Then, for flavor, you will add Dijon mustard, white truffle oil, garlic powder, and lemon juice. Finally, you just need some salt and pepper to taste.
Step 1: Put mayo in a bowl
Add the mayonnaise to a medium-sized bowl.
Step 2: Add the other ingredients
Add the Dijon mustard, white truffle oil, garlic powder, and lemon juice.
Step 3: Mix the mayo
Mix until well combined.
Step 4: Season to taste
Add in the salt and pepper to taste and adjust for flavor as desired.
Step 5: Place the sauce in a dipping cup
Spoon the desired amount into a serving cup, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve.
Step 6: Serve the mayo
Serve with fries or your dipper of choice.
Easy Homemade Truffle Aioli Recipe
This easy homemade truffle aioli requires just 5 minutes and 5 ingredients. It's perfect with fries, but it elevates just about any dish you pair it with.
Ingredients
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- ½ tablespoon white truffle oil
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- 1½ teaspoons fresh lemon juice
- salt and pepper to taste
Directions
- Add the mayonnaise to a medium-sized bowl.
- Add the Dijon mustard, white truffle oil, garlic powder, and lemon juice.
- Mix until well combined.
- Add in the salt and pepper to taste and adjust for flavor as desired.
- Spoon the desired amount into a serving cup, or store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until you are ready to serve.
- Serve with fries or your dipper of choice.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|280
|Total Fat
|30.9 g
|Saturated Fat
|4.5 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|15.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|0.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|0.2 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|250.9 mg
|Protein
|0.2 g
How can this recipe be customized?
Truffle aioli is easy to customize depending on your taste and how fancy you want to get. If you swap white truffle oil for black truffle oil, you'll get a deeper, earthier flavor that's a little more intense and musky. You can also tweak the aioli by using fresh garlic instead of the garlic powder for a sharper bite. The lemon juice can be swapped out for white wine vinegar or champagne vinegar for a different type of acidity.
To add additional flavor to this aioli, try finely grated Parmesan, finely chopped herbs like chives or parsley, or even some cayenne pepper, chili flakes, or a splash of hot sauce for heat. If you want to make the aioli lighter, try using Greek yogurt in place of some of the mayo. For extra depth, a tiny bit of Worcestershire or anchovy paste works wonders. It's easy to make this versatile sauce your own.
What else can this recipe be used for other than fries?
Truffle aioli is incredibly versatile and can elevate all kinds of dishes beyond just serving as a dipping sauce for fries. Truffle mayo makes an amazing spread for burgers, sandwiches, or sliders. Slather it on a toasted bun, and it instantly adds a gourmet touch. It's also great as a drizzle or dollop on roasted vegetables like Brussels sprouts, asparagus, or crispy potatoes. If you're serving steak, grilled chicken, or even seared scallops, a little truffle aioli on the side makes for a rich, flavorful finishing sauce.
Try truffle mayo as a base for flatbreads or pizza instead of traditional tomato sauce, and pair it with caramelized onions, mushrooms, and arugula for something really special. You can also stir it into mashed potatoes for a luxurious twist or use it in deviled eggs to take them up a notch. It's even delicious thinned slightly and used as a dressing for hearty salads, like a steak and arugula mix. Basically, if you're looking to add richness, umami, and a little luxury to a savory dish, truffle aioli is your new best friend. It's fancy without being fussy and works with way more than just fries.