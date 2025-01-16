Ina Garten's Favorite Salad Doubles As Her Go-To Steak Pairing
When it comes to hosting secrets, Ina Garten is a reliable source of wisdom. From setting up stress-free dinner parties by planning menus in advance to limiting recipes to just three flavors, Garten has a host (see what we did there) of entertaining and culinary ideas to help the rest of us serve delicious meals to hungry guests with as little fuss as possible.
Garten's approach to simple presentations of steak and salad is no exception, as she plates beds of peppery arugula leaves with tender cuts of juicy, buttery steak. As Garten revealed on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," she makes a lemon vinaigrette in advance to cut down on prep work so she can enjoy family and friends without having to worry about unnecessary kitchen chores. Once the ingredients are whisked together, the dressing can be quickly drizzled on top of fresh, cleaned arugula leaves that can be plated promptly with a main protein like steak or set into a sliced and toasted French baguette for a satisfying lunch.
Fresh flavors served simply
Admittedly, arugula is something of a culinary star. From salads to sandwiches to pizza, the green leaves can make themselves right at home in a number of recipes. Whether served with beef tagliata — an Italian dish of high-quality steak that is sliced into strips — or when folded into a bed of yellow wax beans, arugula's colorful leaves not only brighten dinner tables but also palates. As Garten demonstrates, a salad made with the leaves and a zippy dressing doesn't require much else to present: Cheese of your choice, perfectly cooked salmon, or a steak taken right off the grill.
For the carnivorous chefs, however you decide to prepare your steak — grilled or with an oven to cast iron reverse sear steak recipe — the sweet, peppery kick of arugula will add depth to your planned menus with little effort on your part. Plus, any leftovers of the salad can be easily repurposed alongside a serving of scrambled eggs or folded into a sandwich for tomorrow's boozy brunch. Thank Garten first, then thank us later.