Ina Garten's Favorite Salad Doubles As Her Go-To Steak Pairing

When it comes to hosting secrets, Ina Garten is a reliable source of wisdom. From setting up stress-free dinner parties by planning menus in advance to limiting recipes to just three flavors, Garten has a host (see what we did there) of entertaining and culinary ideas to help the rest of us serve delicious meals to hungry guests with as little fuss as possible.

Garten's approach to simple presentations of steak and salad is no exception, as she plates beds of peppery arugula leaves with tender cuts of juicy, buttery steak. As Garten revealed on an episode of "Barefoot Contessa," she makes a lemon vinaigrette in advance to cut down on prep work so she can enjoy family and friends without having to worry about unnecessary kitchen chores. Once the ingredients are whisked together, the dressing can be quickly drizzled on top of fresh, cleaned arugula leaves that can be plated promptly with a main protein like steak or set into a sliced and toasted French baguette for a satisfying lunch.