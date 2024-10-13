The 3-Flavor Rule Ina Garten Swears By For Cooking Any Dish

Over the course of her decades-long career in the food world, Ina Garten has developed tried-and-true rules for salting dishes, cooking perfect steaks, and entertaining guests, among countless other arenas in the home and kitchen. Now, the Barefoot Contessa has let fans in on another one of her pearls of wisdom, and it speaks to the chef's broader dogmatic approach to cooking at large.

The tip comes from Garten's new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," published in October 2024. According to Garten, there should never be more than three prominent flavors in a recipe. "My brain just can't process more than that without becoming overloaded," she writes. "And those flavors must play nicely with each other and be perfectly balanced."

Garten has this rule down to a science. "Roasted carrots, for example, are savory, but they're also sweet, so I cook them in olive oil, salt, and pepper, then add a drizzle of balsamic vinegar, which is both sweet and acidic," she explains in her memoir. "Roasting brings out the sugars in the carrots, and the acid in the vinegar gives them an edge and makes the flavors pop." Even the best intentions cannot rescue an over-seasoned or overly complicated dish. (You should probably crack your own black pepper and toss out any stale, expired spices, too).