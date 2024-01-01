Masala Lentil And Sweet Potato Croquettes Recipe

When it's time to decide on a snack or appetizer, you really can't go wrong with something crunchy that comes with a dipping sauce. If you're looking to try something beyond your typical mozzarella sticks, tater tots, or jalapeño poppers, whip up a batch of these flavor-packed (and vegetarian) croquettes. "This recipe is an Indian-inspired twist on a Japanese-style potato croquette, using Indian spices and lentils and Japanese panko as the breading," recipe developer Rika Hoffman says. "The croquettes themselves have a balance of sweet and spicy flavors, while the cilantro chutney initially has a cooling effect on the tongue that's followed by a burst of heat from the raw green chilies."

Those who possess the genetic predisposition to dislike cilantro have probably noticed this herb in the name of the recipe's dipping sauce. Fear not: "For the cilantro-averse, go with a different type of chutney, like a tomato-chili chutney," Hoffman advises. Here's how to make these crispy, aromatic snacks — if you've deep-fried anything before and cooked lentils or sweet potatoes, it'll be a snap. If you haven't, this recipe still makes it easy.