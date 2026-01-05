Tex-Mex Cowboy Casserole Recipe
Perhaps the comfort food most beloved to midwesterners is the humble casserole, which by design is an easy one-pot meal full of rich and delicious flavors. Casseroles can vary widely from state to state, with some featuring copious amounts of cream and others filled to the brim with noodles, tuna, and peas. In developer Michelle McGlinn's recipe for Tex-Mex cowboy casserole, she combines a sort of Minnesota-inspired hot dish with a distinctly Tex-Mex influence. Complete with crumbled beef, sweet corn, plenty of cheese, beans, and a tater tot topping, this casserole is the perfect fusion recipe that combines every type of comfort in one pan.
Texas is certainly well-known for its cuisine, especially those Tex-Mex dishes that are influenced by the neighboring Mexico. Typically associated with bean-filled beef chilis, enchiladas, and Frito pie, Tex-Mex is a little different from traditional Mexican food, often featuring cheddar cheeses and unique uses of tortilla chips. Delicious in its own way, Tex-Mex food boasts Southern comfort with a spicy flair, and it folds perfectly into Midwestern casserole culture. This Tex-Mex cowboy casserole captures the best of both worlds, resulting in a hearty, tater tot-topped dish that the whole family will love.
Gather the ingredients for Tex-Mex cowboy casserole
To make the filling of this casserole, you'll need a little oil, ground beef, onion, garlic, canned green chiles (or diced fresh jalapeño), a can of pinto beans, a can of black beans, and a can of corn kernels. Grab a few ingredients to season with, including salt, pepper, paprika, and chili powder. You'll also need some beef broth, and then gather the ingredients to layer on top. First, you'll need shredded cheese, which can be cheddar, Monterey Jack, queso, or a blend of many cheeses (often labelled as Mexican-style cheese blends). From there, you just need Fritos and about half of a bag of tater tots to cover the top of the casserole.
Step 1: Heat up the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Heat oil in skillet
Heat oil in a large skillet.
Step 3: Crumble the beef
Add the beef and crumble until browned, about 5 minutes.
Step 4: Cook the aromatics
Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 4-5 minutes.
Step 5: Add the beans, corn, broth, and seasonings
Add the chiles, beans, corn, beef broth, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
Step 6: Transfer to a casserole dish
Pour the contents of the skillet into a casserole dish.
Step 7: Sprinkle cheese on top
Sprinkle cheese on top of the mixture.
Step 8: Add a layer of Fritos
Sprinkle Fritos on top of the cheese in a single layer.
Step 9: Place tater tots on top
Arrange the tater tots in rows on top of the Fritos.
Step 10: Cover the casserole and bake
Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
Step 11: Finish baking the casserole uncovered
Uncover the dish and bake for another 30 minutes, until tater tots are crispy on top.
Step 12: Serve the Tex-Mex cowboy casserole
Remove from the oven and serve the cowboy casserole.
What to serve with Tex-Mex cowboy casserole
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- ½ cup diced yellow onion
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 (4-ounce) can green chiles
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can pinto beans, drained
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can black beans, drained
- 1 (15.5-ounce) can sweet corn kernels, drained
- ½ cup beef broth
- 2 tablespoons chili powder
- 2 teaspoons paprika
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 cup shredded cheese blend
- 2 cups Fritos chips
- 3 cups frozen tater tots, or enough to cover the casserole dish
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Heat oil in a large skillet.
- Add the beef and crumble until browned, about 5 minutes.
- Add the onion and garlic and cook until softened, about 4-5 minutes.
- Add the chiles, beans, corn, beef broth, chili powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Stir to combine.
- Pour the contents of the skillet into a casserole dish.
- Sprinkle cheese on top of the mixture.
- Sprinkle Fritos on top of the cheese in a single layer.
- Arrange the tater tots in rows on top of the Fritos.
- Cover the dish with foil and bake for 30 minutes.
- Uncover the dish and bake for another 30 minutes, until tater tots are crispy on top.
- Remove from the oven and serve the cowboy casserole.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|567
|Total Fat
|28.5 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.9 g
|Cholesterol
|72.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|51.5 g
|Dietary Fiber
|12.8 g
|Total Sugars
|4.1 g
|Sodium
|838.5 mg
|Protein
|30.8 g
What can I use instead of tater tots?
Tater tots are a common topping for northern Midwestern hot dish casseroles, being such an easy way to add starchy, crunchy carbs without any extra work. They're also a little more aesthetically pleasing than, say, French fries, which are better suited to being covered in toppings poutine-style. If you aren't keen on tater tots (though we suggest you try it, you might be surprised), there are other ways to top a cowboy casserole with inventive carbs.
The best swap for tater tots in a cowboy casserole is cornbread, which can be made from scratch or made with our favorite boxed cornbread mix. To do this, follow the directions on the box for the cornbread, and once the filling is ready, spread the cornbread over the top of the filling, cheese, and Fritos. Bake uncovered for 30 minutes, or until cornbread is risen and fluffy. You can also skip the topping entirely and double up on cheese for an extra-gooey, lower carb option.
How can I make this cowboy casserole more or less spicy?
This cowboy casserole is super customizable and can be adjusted to your preferred spice level easily with just a few ingredient swaps. To make the cowboy casserole less spicy, simply omit the canned chiles and, if desired, the chili powder, which will make the casserole completely mild. To add a little more heat, we suggest adding jalapeños, an extra can of chiles, or a pinch or two of cayenne for a little added heat.
To make the casserole much spicier, you can add chipotles in adobo sauce, which we suggest adding to the beef while crumbling. Take it easy, adding just one tablespoon until desired spice level is reached. This will impart a smoky, lingering heat. For a more tangy heat, try adding hot sauces like Texas Pete or Louisiana, which will add a sharper, more acidic heat. You can also add roasted peppers like poblano for a mild heat infused with Southwestern flavor.