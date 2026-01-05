Tex-Mex Cowboy Casserole Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Perhaps the comfort food most beloved to midwesterners is the humble casserole, which by design is an easy one-pot meal full of rich and delicious flavors. Casseroles can vary widely from state to state, with some featuring copious amounts of cream and others filled to the brim with noodles, tuna, and peas. In developer Michelle McGlinn's recipe for Tex-Mex cowboy casserole, she combines a sort of Minnesota-inspired hot dish with a distinctly Tex-Mex influence. Complete with crumbled beef, sweet corn, plenty of cheese, beans, and a tater tot topping, this casserole is the perfect fusion recipe that combines every type of comfort in one pan.

Texas is certainly well-known for its cuisine, especially those Tex-Mex dishes that are influenced by the neighboring Mexico. Typically associated with bean-filled beef chilis, enchiladas, and Frito pie, Tex-Mex is a little different from traditional Mexican food, often featuring cheddar cheeses and unique uses of tortilla chips. Delicious in its own way, Tex-Mex food boasts Southern comfort with a spicy flair, and it folds perfectly into Midwestern casserole culture. This Tex-Mex cowboy casserole captures the best of both worlds, resulting in a hearty, tater tot-topped dish that the whole family will love.