What Is A Hot Dish And How Does It Differ From A Casserole?

Two things that people love to argue about are food terms and regional food preparations, and the messy debate between hot dish and casserole encompasses both. While casserole is widespread throughout the country, hot dish is specific to Minnesota and border regions of North Dakota and western Wisconsin in the upper Midwest. The term "hot dish" first showed up in a local Minnesota cookbook in 1930, in the era when canned goods were leading to the first rise of casseroles, and the term has become heavily associated with state. Anytime a type of food becomes that engrained within a specific region's identity, debates about what makes it different from other recipes become fraught, and certainly many Minnesotan families have their own definitions that even their relatives might not agree on.

Thankfully, there are some general guidelines regarding hot dish that most people won't argue with. First off, hot dish is a type of casserole recipe, but not all casseroles are hot dishes. It's essentially a regional subcategory of the larger term, which refers to any one-pot meal that is baked in a casserole dish. Hot dish follows a formula that is more narrow than casserole, and it is meant to be a meal in itself, so side dishes like green bean casserole wouldn't count as a hot dish. Instead you need at least four, and ideally five, separate components to make a rib-sticking hot dish.