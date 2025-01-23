This Drying Technique Is Your Key To Unbelievably Crispy Smashed Potatoes

Out of the countless ways out there to cook and eat potatoes, smashing and crisping has to be among our favorites. While they involve an extra step or two and may take a bit longer, the payoff is well worth the effort for lightly charred, crispy edges and soft, tender insides. Boiling potatoes inevitably infuses the spuds with some extra moisture, so it's important to let them dry out before smashing, since water-logged potatoes will never reach their fullest, crispiest potential no matter how hot your oven can get. Before you make your next batch of potatoes, you need to know about our foolproof drying hack to achieve extra crispy smashed potatoes.

Once the potatoes are cooked to tender and able to be easily pierced with a paring knife, drain the boiled potatoes into a colander. After draining, return the colander with the potatoes back into the same empty pot you used to boil them, but do not turn the heat back on. The residual heat from the pot will help to evaporate and dry out the potatoes without continuing to cook them. This method of steam drying after boiling potatoes works for peeled and cut large potatoes or for smaller, whole potatoes like fingerlings. Whether you're making British-style roast potatoes or using smaller spuds to flatten into crispy-edged smashed potatoes, this steam drying hack lets the excess moisture evaporate off the potatoes, leaving them drier than when you first remove them from boiling water and therefore more able to crisp up in a hot oven.

