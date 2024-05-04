Top Smashed Potatoes With Charred Lemon Juice For A Zesty Upgrade

A bowl of golden crispy-edged smashed potatoes is textural nirvana for those who crave meals with a satisfying, savory crunch. Made by smashing cooked spuds onto a baking tray and roasting them until crisp with seasonings and oil, these carby caboodles are moreishly good. However, that isn't to say there isn't room for improvement — for a zesty little upgrade to your next batch of smashed taters, top them with charred lemon juice. This simple addition will lend your spuds an unmatched smoky aroma and zingy flavor.

Charring lemons subdues their harsh acidity, making their juice taste mellower while retaining its classic zingy brightness. Warming them up on a griddle also makes them release their juice more readily. Adding charred lemon juice to your smashed potatoes lifts and lightens the characteristically buttery texture of Yukon golds, lending them a balanced taste. Secondly, it cuts through the heaviness of an oil-based dressing creating a citrusy vinaigrette with a bright but smoky vibe. And finally, the lemon juice adds a touch of moisture to the crispy surface of the crunchy taters, creating little pockets of smoky and sour flavor.

To char your lemons on a grill or skillet begin by halving them, removing their bitter seeds, and brushing the cut sides with flavorless oil. Then place them cut side down on your preheated grill or frying pan.