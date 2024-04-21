The Skillet Tip That Ensures Perfectly Charred Citrus

Citrus fruits, like lemons, limes, and oranges, are staples in most kitchens. In their natural form, they add a zingy punch to countless dishes. On the other hand, charring them takes the flavor to a whole new level, and that's why charred lemons became a food trend. But, if you're having a hard time getting a perfectly even singe on your fruit, then this skillet tip is exactly what you need: Instead of just laying your citrus slices flat in the skillet, give them a little press with a spatula once they hit the hot surface.

This simple step ensures maximum contact between the fruit and the heated surface, creating beautiful caramelization and char marks to elevate your dish. Charring citrus brings major benefits — beyond the aesthetics, it's all about unlocking those hidden flavors. The tangy notes are mellowed, the sweetness is enhanced, and an irresistible smoky flavor is imparted on the fruit.

Perhaps the best part about charred citrus is how easy it is to make. First, slice your citrus in halves, slices, or wedges. Then, heat a skillet over medium-high heat and apply a little cooking oil on the cut side of the fruit before placing them, cut side down, in the skillet. If you want to end up with more caramelization, sprinkle a little sugar on the flesh before heating. Now is when you gently press the slices down with your spatula. Let them sizzle for a few minutes until they develop a beautiful char.