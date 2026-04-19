26 Vegan Dessert Recipes Even Dairy Fans Will Love

There are plenty of dishes that are difficult to veganize. Anything with seafood, for instance, can be tricky — the texture of vegan seafood replacements tends to be off. But there's one category of food that's pretty easy to make vegan, and that's dessert. Since most desserts don't contain meat or meat products, you're really just looking for dairy and egg replacements, which is surprisingly easy to do. So, no, you don't have to skip dessert because you're trying to avoid animal products.

Every recipe on this list (yes, even the baked goods) is vegan. Keep in mind that many of these recipes call for sugar, which can sometimes be produced with animal products. Therefore, ensure you're sourcing your sugar from a place you trust if you are picky about sugar in your vegan products. But even if you're not vegan, there's a good chance that you'll love these sweet treats — once the dairy lovers get a taste for these rich, decadent, and often creamy desserts, they'll be blown away by how delicious vegan sweets can be.