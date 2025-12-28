This Depression-Era Wacky Cake Only Requires A Baking Pan

What is a wacky cake and why does it have such a, well, wacky name? Before veganism was a thing, people made vegan cakes by necessity during the Great Depression in the U.S., when ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter were scarce. That didn't stop creative cooks from cooking up tasty cakes without them. Because those cakes didn't follow the usual methods, they were given names like crazy cake or wacky cake.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Depression-era wacky cake that's quite delicious. While it's not the most decadent version of chocolate cake, it's a basic cake that's moist, fluffy, and chocolately, with a tender crumb. The recipe doesn't include frosting or other toppings beyond an optional sprinkling of powdered sugar because that would defeat the purpose of a Depression-era recipe, but you can scroll down for topping ideas if you want to modernize the cake.

The batter is also mixed directly in the baking pan, so there are no mixing bowls to clean. Bottalico includes cooking directions for both 8x8 and 9x9-inch pans, so you can use what you have, which is the whole point of this recipe. If you use a different-sized pan, take the cake out of the oven a little early and use the toothpick test to check for doneness. Despite the name, we don't find this cake wacky at all, and we're adding it to our list of easy recipes for when the sweet craving hits.