This Depression-Era Wacky Cake Only Requires A Baking Pan
What is a wacky cake and why does it have such a, well, wacky name? Before veganism was a thing, people made vegan cakes by necessity during the Great Depression in the U.S., when ingredients like eggs, milk, and butter were scarce. That didn't stop creative cooks from cooking up tasty cakes without them. Because those cakes didn't follow the usual methods, they were given names like crazy cake or wacky cake.
Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for a Depression-era wacky cake that's quite delicious. While it's not the most decadent version of chocolate cake, it's a basic cake that's moist, fluffy, and chocolately, with a tender crumb. The recipe doesn't include frosting or other toppings beyond an optional sprinkling of powdered sugar because that would defeat the purpose of a Depression-era recipe, but you can scroll down for topping ideas if you want to modernize the cake.
The batter is also mixed directly in the baking pan, so there are no mixing bowls to clean. Bottalico includes cooking directions for both 8x8 and 9x9-inch pans, so you can use what you have, which is the whole point of this recipe. If you use a different-sized pan, take the cake out of the oven a little early and use the toothpick test to check for doneness. Despite the name, we don't find this cake wacky at all, and we're adding it to our list of easy recipes for when the sweet craving hits.
Gather your wacky cake ingredients
The dry ingredients you will need for this recipe are all-purpose flour, granulated sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt. The wet ingredients are canola oil, either white vinegar or apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract, and water. Finally, powdered sugar is an optional ingredient you can use to decorate the cake.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease the pan
Grease an 8x8 or 9x9-inch baking pan with oil.
Step 3: Mix the dry ingredients
Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in the pan and whisk well to mix, shaking the pan to help it mix evenly.
Step 4: Make 3 wells
Make 1 large and 2 small wells in the flour mixture with a spoon or the bottom of a measuring cup.
Step 5: Pour in the wet ingredients
Pour the oil in the large well and the vinegar and vanilla extract in the small wells.
Step 6: Mix the batter
Pour the water over all of the ingredients and stir just until the batter is evenly combined. Do not overmix.
Step 7: Bake the cake
Bake the cake for 30-35 minutes for an 8x8-inch pan and 25-30 minutes for a 9x9-inch pan until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
Step 8: Serve the Depression-era wacky cake
Let the cake cool completely in the pan before serving.
What pairs well with wacky cake?
Depression-Era Wacky Cake (No Bowl Needed) Recipe
Our Depression-era wacky cake is moist, fluffy, and chocolately, with a tender crumb, it just happens to be vegan, and it comes together in the baking pan.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup granulated sugar
- ⅓ cup unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ⅓ cup canola oil plus more for greasing
- 1 tablespoon white or apple cider vinegar
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 cup water
Optional Ingredients
- Powdered sugar for topping
Directions
- Preheat the oven to 350 F.
- Grease an 8x8 or 9x9-inch baking pan with oil.
- Place the flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in the pan and whisk well to mix, shaking the pan to help it mix evenly.
- Make 1 large and 2 small wells in the flour mixture with a spoon or the bottom of a measuring cup.
- Pour the oil in the large well and the vinegar and vanilla extract in the small wells.
- Pour the water over all of the ingredients and stir just until the batter is evenly combined. Do not overmix.
- Bake the cake for 30-35 minutes for an 8x8-inch pan and 25-30 minutes for a 9x9-inch pan until a toothpick inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean.
- Let the cake cool completely in the pan before serving.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|500
|Total Fat
|19.6 g
|Saturated Fat
|2.0 g
|Trans Fat
|0.1 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|77.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.9 g
|Total Sugars
|38.0 g
|Sodium
|408.9 mg
|Protein
|6.2 g
How can I top a wacky cake?
This cake is moist and chocolately enough to be enjoyed on its own, but you can choose to top it in a more elaborate way if desired. A chocolate buttercream frosting is a classic way to top this cake. This rich, creamy, and spreadable frosting is made with butter, powdered sugar, cocoa powder, milk, and sometimes salt and vanilla extract. For a fancier version, try Swiss meringue buttercream – this type of frosting can elevate your chocolate cake because of its next-level texture (it includes egg whites whipped into peaks) and a subtle sweetness that's not sickly or overwhelming. Cream cheese frosting also pairs well with chocolate cake, and the white color will provide a contrasting visual effect. You can spread chocolate shavings or sprinkles on top of the frosting for more detail. A salted caramel drizzle or toasted nuts would also be delicious and visually appealing.
For a different look, try a chocolate ganache topping. Combine heated cream and melted chocolate and pour the mixture over the cake for a silky smooth, glossy coating. Use edible flowers to top your cake – whether they're arranged over ganache or simply used to top a plain or powdered sugar-dusted cake, they add a beautiful, colorful finishing touch to your dessert. You can also decorate the top of the cake with whipped cream. You can add fresh berries too — they pair well with whipped cream and are another option for adding color and natural sweetness to the cake.
How does wacky cake come out well without eggs, milk, and butter?
Many people are surprised to find out that you can bake a delicious cake that rises and has a moist and tender crumb without any animal products like eggs, milk, and butter. Let's talk about what these traditional ingredients do in a cake recipe. Eggs have several purposes. They add structure and moisture, help bind the cake together, and contribute to leavening or rising the cake. Butter adds a rich flavor and moisture, and milk adds moisture and some flavor and protein.
This wacky cake calls for oil instead of butter, and the oil plays a large role in making the cake moist and helping it hold together. Even some traditional cakes use oil instead of butter for an extra moist effect (we're looking at you, carrot cake). While you can use plant-based milks today to replace dairy milk, they weren't around during the Depression, so this recipe uses water. Extra flavor comes from vanilla extract. Finally, the vinegar is an important ingredient. The vinegar reacts chemically with the baking soda, which creates bubbles that help the cake rise without any need for eggs. Make sure you don't overmix the batter, because that can destroy the bubbles, resulting in a dense cake.