13 Best Edible Flowers To Top Off Your Cake

If you're artistic-minded, you know that the decorating stage is the most fun part of baking a cake. While the ingredients that make up the batter are important to the final product, the cake's appearance is the first element that draws eaters in. You could work on your piping skills to decorate the cake with elaborate patterns or resort to shiny dragées or marzipan creations, but there's a simpler option that's far more striking: flowers. To be clear, there's nothing new about consuming flowers, as various cultures have included them in their diets for millennia. Of course, you can't just pick any wildflower and expect good results, since many varieties are poisonous. Additionally, you'll want to be sure the flowers don't come from a garden that has been sprayed with pesticides.

Advertisement

We spoke to some edible flower pros to help guide you in your cake-decorating journey. Loria Stern is a baker, botanist, gardener, artist, and entrepreneur behind Eat Your Flowers in Los Angeles, the original edible flower bakery. Vitaliy Klimov also shared plenty of advice about using edible flowers in baked goods, thanks to his experience as the product manager at Greeneration, a high-end vertical farm based in Dubai that specializes in premium edible flowers, specialty leaves, and microgreens specifically tailored for the fine dining sector.

Read on for their recommendations for the best flowers to use for topping your cakes. Whether you're going for classic vanilla, decadent chocolate, or a fruity combo, this selection will provide you with a starting point for all your floral needs.

Advertisement