How To Safely Crystallize Flowers For Your Own Dazzling Layer Cake

You've mastered the art of piping a rad rosette and perfected your creme pat. Now's the time to elevate your cake decoration game and scale the skill of making edible crystallized flowers. Now, while this may sound like something only a professional baker could pull off, the process is relatively simple. Plus, the pretty results are beautifully arresting.

To get started, select your edible flowers of choice. Anything from purple violas, pink pansies, and orange calendulas will work, depending on the color palette you're going for. The upshot of using these common variety flowers is that they grow in a spectrum of hues, which means you can easily match them to your frosting or select an option that complements your icing. Plus, these flowers have a small footprint so they'll easily fit on a small tiered cake to an upscale lavish one. If you're after more of an elegant look, then bigger, impactful flowers, like dahlias and roses are just the ticket but they will take longer to crystallize (always double check that any flowers you choose are safe to eat).

The next step is to coat your washed and dried edible flowers in a thin layer of egg white using a fine painting brush with a delicate hand. Then sprinkle a touch of sugar over the surface so the granules can stick to the egg white. Gently place your flowers on a paper towel or wire rack to dry thoroughly (this can take up to a day).