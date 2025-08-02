This Type Of Buttercream Is The Best Pick For Chocolate Cake
When laboring over a chocolate cake, you shouldn't just slap on any old frosting and call it a day. There are those that think the cake itself is the star of the show and others who claim that the frosting is where it's at, but the perfect harmony between the two is really what turns a chocolate cake from good to making you go full-on Bruce Bogtrotter in "Matilda." When it comes to which buttercream is the best complement to a chocolate cake, pro baker and cookbook author Joy Wilson reveals that Swiss meringue buttercream is the top-tier choice.
Chocolate cake is a classic showstopper of a dessert and, quite frankly, blows a lot of other desserts out of the water. The right chocolate frosting to crown a chocolate cake needs to be light yet dense and flavorful without dominating the cake itself, and Swiss meringue buttercream fits the bill perfectly. While Wilson says classic American buttercream is always a good option, particularly a chocolate flavored frosting, she suggests that a chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream is "next-level." She says, "It's silky, elegant, and not too sweet — like the little black dress of frostings. Great for layering without overwhelming the cake."
Swiss meringue buttercream is made by gently whisking egg whites and sugar over a double boiler until the sugar dissolves and then whipping the mixture until it forms stiff, marshmallow fluff-like peaks. Then, you slowly beat in butter and any other flavorings such as cocoa or chocolate until you have a thick, creamy, and fluffy frosting. The texture of Swiss meringue buttercream is strong enough to support your layered chocolate cake without making it too dense, and brings just the right amount of additional sweetness without being sickly.
What makes chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream special?
Fortunately for those of us with a sweet tooth, there are many different types of frosting in this world. Swiss meringue buttercream stands out from others (like German buttercream, for example) because of the alluring meringue element. The stiffly whipped egg whites used in a Swiss meringue buttercream make it ultra-light and velvety, perfect for adding a luxurious touch to any chocolate cake base. It's great for piping, and it also lends itself well to additions that bring new flavors to the mix, such as coffee, almond, or orange. These are best added in liquid essence form.
Speaking of flavor, you can keep the frosting simple and add layers to your cake (no pun intended) by incorporating flavor enhancers. "Espresso powder is absolute magic!" Wilson suggests. "Just a teaspoon deepens chocolate flavor without adding coffee taste." If you're a coffee lover, then a heavy hand with the espresso powder makes for a yummy mocha-inspired cake. Alternatively, go for a standard chocolate cake base with a coating of Swiss meringue buttercream made with espresso.
Additionally, Wilson suggests a little bit of vanilla extract in the cake batter to "round things out" and add a stronger confectionary flavor to the cake. She also adds that "a pinch of cinnamon, cayenne, or ground ginger is just enough to make people wonder, 'Wait, what is that? It's so good!”" So, next time you're whipping up your best chocolate cake recipe, be sure to use a chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream for a match made in chocolate heaven.