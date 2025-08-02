This Type Of Buttercream Is The Best Pick For Chocolate Cake

When laboring over a chocolate cake, you shouldn't just slap on any old frosting and call it a day. There are those that think the cake itself is the star of the show and others who claim that the frosting is where it's at, but the perfect harmony between the two is really what turns a chocolate cake from good to making you go full-on Bruce Bogtrotter in "Matilda." When it comes to which buttercream is the best complement to a chocolate cake, pro baker and cookbook author Joy Wilson reveals that Swiss meringue buttercream is the top-tier choice.

Chocolate cake is a classic showstopper of a dessert and, quite frankly, blows a lot of other desserts out of the water. The right chocolate frosting to crown a chocolate cake needs to be light yet dense and flavorful without dominating the cake itself, and Swiss meringue buttercream fits the bill perfectly. While Wilson says classic American buttercream is always a good option, particularly a chocolate flavored frosting, she suggests that a chocolate Swiss meringue buttercream is "next-level." She says, "It's silky, elegant, and not too sweet — like the little black dress of frostings. Great for layering without overwhelming the cake."

Swiss meringue buttercream is made by gently whisking egg whites and sugar over a double boiler until the sugar dissolves and then whipping the mixture until it forms stiff, marshmallow fluff-like peaks. Then, you slowly beat in butter and any other flavorings such as cocoa or chocolate until you have a thick, creamy, and fluffy frosting. The texture of Swiss meringue buttercream is strong enough to support your layered chocolate cake without making it too dense, and brings just the right amount of additional sweetness without being sickly.