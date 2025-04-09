Our Keto Chocolate Mousse Recipe Is Unexpectedly Rich
If you're in the mood for a rich, chocolatey dessert and you're following a keto diet, this easy chocolate mousse recipe has your name all over it. The secret to the thick, creamy, and incredibly rich in this mousse is coconut cream. When it's chilled and beaten with a hand mixer it takes on an airy, mousse-like texture that is naturally low in carbs. We've paired it with a few other ingredients that you may even have on hand, making this dessert not only delicious but simple to throw together. There's no cooking involved, and it can be made ahead of time for those days when you want dessert ready to go.
"This mousse is going to be everyone's favorite whether they eat keto or not," Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. She also highlights the fact that the mousse inadvertently (but conveniently) checks all of the boxes for another group with dietary restrictions. "Because there is no dairy, it will also make the vegans in your life happy as well," Hahn says, but realistically, this mousse will make just about anyone in your life happy.
Gather the ingredients for keto chocolate mousse
To make this recipe, you only need five ingredients. Start by picking up a can of coconut cream, which is high in healthy fats and low in carbs. It's also shelf stable so you can stock it in your pantry and be able make this recipe without heading to the store. Then you'll need unsweetened cocoa powder or cacao powder, monk fruit granules, vanilla extract, and salt. If you want to add some crunch to your finished mousse, grab some slivered almonds and cacao nibs.
Step 1: Chill the coconut cream
Chill the coconut cream in the fridge overnight or at least 4 hours.
Step 2: Scoop out the cream
Scoop out the chunky cream into a bowl as well as thick liquid, and discard the watery liquid.
Step 3: Beat the cream with a hand mixer
Use a hand mixer to beat the coconut cream for 5 minutes on high until it is smooth and forming soft peaks.
Step 4: Add the remaining ingredients
Add the cocoa powder, monk fruit granules, vanilla, and salt to the bowl.
Step 5: Beat again
Beat again until everything is blended, scraping down the sides as needed.
Step 6: Distribute into jars
Spoon into 6 ramekins or jars.
Step 7: Cover and refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Step 8: Serve the mousse
The mousse is ready to serve as is, or topped with optional nuts and cacao nibs as desired.
Keto Chocolate Mousse Recipe
Following a keto diet doesn't mean skipping dessert. This keto-friendly chocolate mousse requires only five ingredients and comes together in a breeze.
Ingredients
- 1 (15-ounce) can coconut cream
- 4 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa or unsweetened cacao powder
- 3 tablespoons monk fruit granules
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 pinch coarse salt
Optional Ingredients
- chopped nuts, to garnish
- cacao nibs, to garnish
Directions
- Chill the coconut cream in the fridge overnight or at least 4 hours.
- Scoop out the chunky cream into a bowl as well as thick liquid, and discard the watery liquid.
- Use a hand mixer to beat the coconut cream for 5 minutes on high until it is smooth and forming soft peaks.
- Add the cocoa powder, monk fruit granules, vanilla, and salt to the bowl.
- Beat again until everything is blended, scraping down the sides as needed.
- Spoon into 6 ramekins or jars.
- Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
- The mousse is ready to serve as is, or topped with optional nuts and cacao nibs as desired.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|245
|Total Fat
|25.1 g
|Saturated Fat
|22.1 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|0.0 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|7.4 g
|Dietary Fiber
|3.0 g
|Total Sugars
|0.1 g
|Sodium
|23.5 mg
|Protein
|3.3 g
What ingredients can I swap while still keeping this mousse keto-friendly?
There are several ingredient swaps for this recipe while still keeping it keto. Instead of coconut cream you can use heavy whipping cream if you eat dairy. You'll whip it in the same way. Another substitution for the coconut milk is avocado, which is another healthy fat that blends nicely with the chocolate without affecting the taste all that much.
If you have some keto-friendly chocolate, you can sub that in for the cocoa or cacao powder. You'll want to look for sugar-free dark chocolate that is 70% cacao and sweetened with erythritol, monk fruit, or stevia. You'll need about 4 ounces and can just melt it on the stovetop or in the microwave, and mix it in with the coconut cream.
Instead of monk fruit granules, one choice is allulose. Since it is a little less sweet than monk fruit, you'll need about 4 tablespoons for the same amount of sweetness. Stevia is another sweetener that will work. It is much sweeter than monk fruit, so you'll need a smaller amount. If you are using liquid stevia, add 15-20 drops. If you are using a stevia blend in granular form, you'll need about 2 tablespoons.
What are tips for making perfect mousse?
When it comes to making perfect mousse, don't skip refrigerating the coconut cream. If you don't have 4 hours to chill it in the fridge, put it in the freezer for 30 minutes and that will do the trick. When you are whipping the coconut cream, set a timer so you go the full 5 minutes. If you have a stand mixer, this will be more hands off. You don't want the peaks to be too stiff, just silky soft peaks.
Everyone likes a different level of sweetness, so taste the mixture after adding in the monk fruit granules to see if it sweet enough. If you are using a cocoa or cacao powder that has been sweetened, you may need to adjust the amount of sweetener you add in.
When chilling the mousse, make sure to cover it so it doesn't dry out. If you prefer to use a large container with a lid and distribute it into serving bowls later, that will work fine as well. If you want to portion it out, small 4-ounce jars are very convenient and if serving guests, setting up a topping bar to go with the mousse is a fun idea.