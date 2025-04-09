Our Keto Chocolate Mousse Recipe Is Unexpectedly Rich

If you're in the mood for a rich, chocolatey dessert and you're following a keto diet, this easy chocolate mousse recipe has your name all over it. The secret to the thick, creamy, and incredibly rich in this mousse is coconut cream. When it's chilled and beaten with a hand mixer it takes on an airy, mousse-like texture that is naturally low in carbs. We've paired it with a few other ingredients that you may even have on hand, making this dessert not only delicious but simple to throw together. There's no cooking involved, and it can be made ahead of time for those days when you want dessert ready to go.

"This mousse is going to be everyone's favorite whether they eat keto or not," Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn says. She also highlights the fact that the mousse inadvertently (but conveniently) checks all of the boxes for another group with dietary restrictions. "Because there is no dairy, it will also make the vegans in your life happy as well," Hahn says, but realistically, this mousse will make just about anyone in your life happy.