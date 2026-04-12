26 Delicious Pudding Recipes To Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

As much as we love cake, cookies, and brownies, sometimes we crave a more spoonable dessert. Enter pudding. It's a pretty broad category of dishes, and its versatility means you can make with a variety of ingredients. If you like sweets, then there's probably a pudding out there that you'll love. Plus, pudding is typically super-easy to prepare, making it perfect for those times when you need a set-it-and-forget-it dessert that still looks (and tastes) impressive.

We've collected this list of some of our best pudding recipes to appeal to your sweet tooth. Whether you lean more toward the chocolate or fruity ends of the spectrum, this list has you covered. From bread to rice and everything in between, you'll get to experiment with lots of different ingredients in these recipes, and they might make you realize how good pudding can taste. So, grab your apron and get stirring.