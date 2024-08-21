Sweet Plantain Bread Pudding Recipe

Bread pudding is such a classic and comforting dessert: Who doesn't love a soft sweet dish of custardy bread that gets a little buttery and crispy on top? Bread pudding has origins dating back to the 11th century, and like its close cousin French Toast, it was invented as a way to use up old, stale bread that would have been thrown out otherwise. But it has come a long way since then. Now you can find many varieties of this endlessly adaptable dish, including cinnamon roll bread pudding and bread pudding in squares you can cut up and eat like brownies.

This recipe for sweet plantain bread pudding from developer Jessica Morone is another twist on the classic, in which Morone combines the nostalgic simplicity of bread pudding with the more unusual tropical flavor of plantains. The plantains themselves take on a caramelly flavor when fried, and when you top this whole bread pudding with a rich caramel sauce you end up with a ton of warm caramel flavor. The result is a bread pudding that is moist and silky, and sweet but not overly sweet. If you like both bread pudding and plantains, you might want to give this recipe a try.