Banana Pudding Tiramisu Recipe

Nothing beats a scoop of cold banana pudding after a mid-summer family grill-out. That's probably why the simple yet iconic dish has endured since it was first mentioned in the New York Times in 1878. We've decided to take the traditional preparation and combine it with another classic: tiramisu. Instead of using shortbread cookies or wafers, we've swapped in ladyfingers and dipped them in espresso before layering them into a serving dish. Quick banana pudding recipes often use pudding mix and other instant food products, but we're making our custard entirely from scratch. It comes together just as quickly as instant pudding but has a lot more flavor, a better texture, and you can even brag that you made it instead of purchasing it (but we won't judge you if you do swap in store-bought).

Since this recipe has several components, it's best to prepare them all in advance and then assemble them once everything is ready. Cook and cool the pudding entirely, slice your bananas and pop them in a bowl, and whip the cream to set yourself up for success. Once it's all put together, a 4-hour chill will marry the flavors as the pudding sets — but you could also chill it overnight for an even better dessert the next day.