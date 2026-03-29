This Dubai chocolate-style pistachio chia pudding recipe is made for days when you want a pick-me-up in the afternoon or a special make-ahead breakfast. It walks the line between sweet and wholesome, trending and eternal, and it tastes delicious, whatever time of day you eat it.

Dubai chocolate took the world by storm in 2024, but it was a while before you could get the bars in the U.S. Now that the bars are widely available, it's still hard to find more nutritious variations of this treat that aren't full of refined sugar and preservatives. That's where this chia pudding comes in: With all the flavor of the original Dubai chocolate, it provides a not-too-sweet version you could feel good eating, even in the mornings.

As a food blogger working with Middle Eastern recipes on At the Immigrant's Table, I love using kataifi noodles in all manner of recipes. In this chia pudding recipe, we use the noodles as a crunchy topping and a bottom layer for our parfait-like creation. Ground pistachios and chia seeds provide the filling, and a thin layer of chocolate gives us the perfect crackling topping. The overall result is a crunchy, creamy, and satisfying recipe for those who like their Dubai chocolate on the more wholesome side.