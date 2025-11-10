5-Ingredient Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup Recipe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, if 2025 had an official treat, it would undoubtedly be Dubai chocolate. But if it were up to us, we'd nominate these five-ingredient Dubai chocolate strawberry cups as the winner instead. Sweet, crunchy, creamy, and decadent, these miniature treats provide all those luscious flavors you'd expect from the chocolate-pistachio bar, except they also come topped with juicy strawberries (a take on the Dubai chocolate strawberry cups, if you will). Requiring minimal work, only five ingredients, and coming together in a cute little package, these treats are the perfect way to wrap up a fancy meal.

This dessert takes the kataifi pastry that comes chopped inside the traditional Dubai chocolate bar and turns it into petite baked containers, almost like noodle nests. We pipe these cups with a touch of melted dark chocolate and pistachio cream, and then crown the whole thing with strawberries. The result is a melange of textures, colors, and flavors that pays homage to the original Dubai chocolate bar while being inventive all on its own.