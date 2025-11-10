5-Ingredient Dubai Chocolate Strawberry Cup Recipe
According to recipe developer Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, if 2025 had an official treat, it would undoubtedly be Dubai chocolate. But if it were up to us, we'd nominate these five-ingredient Dubai chocolate strawberry cups as the winner instead. Sweet, crunchy, creamy, and decadent, these miniature treats provide all those luscious flavors you'd expect from the chocolate-pistachio bar, except they also come topped with juicy strawberries (a take on the Dubai chocolate strawberry cups, if you will). Requiring minimal work, only five ingredients, and coming together in a cute little package, these treats are the perfect way to wrap up a fancy meal.
This dessert takes the kataifi pastry that comes chopped inside the traditional Dubai chocolate bar and turns it into petite baked containers, almost like noodle nests. We pipe these cups with a touch of melted dark chocolate and pistachio cream, and then crown the whole thing with strawberries. The result is a melange of textures, colors, and flavors that pays homage to the original Dubai chocolate bar while being inventive all on its own.
Gather the ingredients for these 5-ingredient Dubai chocolate strawberry cups
To make these dessert cups, you'll first need dried kataifi pastry or phyllo dough. Additionally, you'll want unsalted butter, chopped dark chocolate, sliced strawberries, and your favorite brand of pre-made pistachio cream (or you can make a homemade version).
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: Grease muffin tin
Grease 6 of the cups in a standard 12-cup muffin tin.
Step 3: Toss kataifi with butter
Toss the kataifi with melted butter.
Step 4: Press the kataifi into the muffin tin
Press the mixture into the muffin cups, forming nest shapes.
Step 5: Bake the kataifi cups
Bake for 12-15 minutes, until the kataifi cups are golden and crisp. Cool completely.
Step 6: Melt the chocolate
Melt chocolate in short bursts of 30 seconds in the microwave, until smooth. Cool slightly.
Step 7: Add chocolate to cups and refrigerate to set
Spoon 1 teaspoon of chocolate into each of the kataifi cups. Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set.
Step 8: Add in the pistachio cream and refrigerate again
Add a layer of pistachio cream over the chocolate (about 2 teaspoons per cup). Refrigerate for 30 minutes to set the pistachio cream layer.
Step 9: Top the nests with strawberries
Top each cup with diced strawberries.
Step 10: Drizzle melted chocolate and pistachio cream over nests
Pipe or drizzle remaining pistachio cream and melted chocolate decoratively over the strawberries.
Step 11: Serve the Dubai chocolate strawberry cups
Serve immediately.
What to serve with 5-ingredient Dubai chocolate strawberry cups
How else can you serve Dubai chocolate strawberry cups?
We love the elegant individual presentation of these Dubai chocolate strawberry cups, but there are many other ways to go if you don't want to make small kataifi pastry nests. One easy solution is to use wine glasses or even champagne flutes, and to layer the ingredients — kataifi, chocolate, pistachio cream, and strawberries — in consecutive, repeating layers until you get to the top. One thing to remember is that you will have to cook or toast the kataifi before layering it in this manner.
If you're not partial to pre-portioned desserts, you can go family-style and bake the noodles into a tart or pie crust shape. Then, fill the cake with the same layers as our recipe, and top it with strawberry slices. It'll look beautiful sliced, and keep just as well as the small desserts.
Finally, another easy approach is to set out the prepared ingredients buffet-style, letting people assemble their own cups with all the different components in small transparent glasses. That way, if someone wants to skip the chocolate or add extra strawberries, they can freely load their dessert up with whatever they like.
Can I make homemade pistachio cream?
Pistachio cream is an essential ingredient to a Dubai chocolate bar, and as such, to recipes inspired by Dubai chocolate, like this recipe. It's easy enough to purchase pre-made pistachio cream, but it can be pricey, and nothing beats the taste of homemade. If you've got some extra time on your hands or you simply prefer to take the homemade route, you can indeed make your own pistachio cream for this recipe.
It's actually quite easy to make DIY pistachio cream, in fact, as easy as blitzing pistachios in a food processor then drizzling in some sort of liquid (oil or cream would work) until you reach a desired creamy consistency. Otherwise, you can follow our homemade Italian pistachio cream recipe, which involves combining pistachios with white chocolate for an ultra rich, creamy, and sweeter take. This white chocolate-infused pistachio cream recipe would work especially well with the Dubai chocolate strawberry cups recipe, offering a sweeter contrast to the slightly bitter dark chocolate and juicy, acidic strawberries that top it all off.