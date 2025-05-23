How A Pregnancy Craving Led To One Of The Most Viral Chocolate Bars Of Our Time

If you're a chocolate lover with a social media account, you've probably indulged in, seen, or simply heard of Dubai chocolate. Arguably the most viral chocolate bars of our time, Dubai chocolate bars have an endearing origin story. As the name suggests, Dubai chocolate was born in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, to satisfy a pregnancy craving that Egyptian-British mother-to-be Sarah Hamouda had back in 2021. While pregnant, Hamouda and her husband began a chocolatier business known as Fix Dessert Chocolatier to channel her cravings into a marketable reality.

Pregnancy cravings often meld unlikely food pairings that may or may not be appetizing to the rest of us. But Hamouda's craving for a dessert-stuffed chocolate bar was a near-instant hit. While cream, syrup, and nut-butter-stuffed chocolates are nothing new, Fix chocolates draw from the flavors and recipes of the Middle East to create two desserts in one ultra-chunky, colorful, and creatively named chocolate bar. While the pistachio- and knafeh-filled Dubai chocolate is the most globally popular, Fix Dessert Chocolatier also offers a Biscoff cheesecake spread-stuffed bar and a "Cereously Chewsy" bar stuffed with Nutella, brownies, custard, and cereal, to name a few.

In a 2024 interview with CNN, Hamouda revealed that the brand had seen an exponential increase in demand thanks to the bars becoming a viral sensation on TikTok. The small home-kitchen-based chocolatier cranks out 500 chocolate bars per day, which usually sell out in a matter of minutes.