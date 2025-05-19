Transform Pistachios Into A Versatile Cream With Only One Extra Ingredient

To start, use a food processor to break down the pistachios into a crumbly texture, stopping a few times to fluff up the mixture with a fork or small spatula to make sure everything is blending evenly. From here, you can continue by streaming your liquid of choice into the food processor while it's running, or you can transfer the finely-ground pistachios into a blender and then add some of your liquid. As you blend, adjust the amounts according to your desired consistency. A food processor will yield more of a rustic paste, while a high-powered blender will give you a smoother and creamier end product.

Although it might seem obvious, it's important to only use pistachios that have been removed from their shells. You can purchase whole pistachios for cheaper than shelled pistachios. However, you'll have to shell them yourself, which can be time-consuming. Use raw pistachios if you can find them for better color and a more delicate taste. If you'd like a deeper, more robust flavor and don't mind a slightly ruddier green, toasted pistachios will work.

There are so many wonderful ways to use pistachio butter, like drizzling on top of ice cream or gelato, or adding a spoonful into your next espresso beverage, like in this deluxe pistachio latte. You could incorporate a few tablespoons into the mascarpone filling of these homemade pistachio cannolis for an extra layer of deep pistachio flavor, or you could just eat it by the spoonful straight from the jar.