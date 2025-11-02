Elevate Chocolate Covered Strawberries With This Viral Dubai Twist

We can't really blame the internet for being obsessed with everything Dubai chocolate: It's exactly as good as it sounds, and even more versatile than you think. Dubai chocolate is a candy bar made out of dark chocolate, pistachio cream, and crispy threads of phyllo dough called kataifi, which give the creamy filling its signature crunchy bite. Sweet, nutty, and rich, the candy bar became a viral sensation almost instantly after being dreamed up by a pregnant woman in Dubai, the chocolate bar's famous namesake. Now, the crunchy-sweet pairing has snuck its way into all kinds of desserts, turning up in everything from brownies to cheesecake layered with decadence.

Chocolate-covered strawberries get the Dubai treatment in this recipe written with developer Michelle McGlinn. Stuffed with white-chocolate-pistachio cream and kataifi strands before being dipped into glossy melted chocolate, the strawberries are layered with texture and flavor that make the sweet red berries even more special. What's better is that the dessert takes hardly any time to make, even from scratch. If you were looking for a reason to treat yourself — or a loved one — to something extra special, this recipe is a good place to start.