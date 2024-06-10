No-Bake Berry Berry Tasty Pudding Recipe

Looking for a recipe to bring to your next summer cookout gathering? Classic banana pudding with vanilla wafers is always a hit, but what if we gave it a bright summery twist? Substituting the banana for a mix of fresh summer berries adds a burst of juicy sweet-tart fruit flavor to the traditional recipe. The creamy, rich pudding starts to soften the crisp vanilla wafer cookies, leading to a soft, spoonable texture that gets better as it sits. Top the whole dish with blended freeze-dried fruit to give it a gorgeous, colorful finish.

Recipe developer Taylor Murray brings us this delicious berries-and-cream dessert, which is best served straight from the refrigerator. "This recipe is a hit whenever I bring it to a party. I make it the night before so the flavors have plenty of time to meld and soften," says Murray. The best part about this recipe? No need to turn on the oven when the weather outside is already heating up your kitchen.