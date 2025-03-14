Kheer: The Creamy Indian Rice Pudding You'll Soon Be Craving

Kheer is an aromatic and creamy Indian pudding that's served during celebrations in India. While this sweet dessert can be made from different kinds of grains, flours, and lentils, the traditional version uses rice. If you like rice pudding but haven't tried kheer, you're in for a real treat. The ingredients in kheer can vary, but it's often made from basmati rice, milk, spices like cardamom and saffron, a sweetener, and nuts.

Recipe developer Michelle Bottalico has created a recipe for creamy kheer that follows the traditional method. Fragrant basmati rice is slow-simmered in an abundant quantity of whole milk until tender. It's then cooked longer to become extra creamy while other flavorful ingredients and sugar are mixed in. Freshly ground cardamom, saffron, and rosewater come together to create a lovely aroma and taste, and almonds, pistachios, and raisins provide texture, color, and additional sweetness. This dish is truly as beautiful as it is delicious.

It takes some time to make kheer as the rice must be simmered slowly. You'll also need to pay attention to the pan, stirring frequently so the milk doesn't stick and burn. However, the result is so fragrant and delicious that it's well worth the effort to enjoy this rich dessert. As kheer can be enjoyed hot, warm, or cold, you can make a batch to keep in the refrigerator to enjoy within two days.