If you've ever celebrated Mardi Gras in New Orleans, then there's a good chance you've enjoyed a king cake. Despite the word "cake" being in the name, king cake is more akin to a pastry than anything else, with some even likening the texture to a sweet brioche. So, naturally, such a dessert might translate well into another type of bready dessert — and that certainly proves itself to be true in this Mardi Gras king cake-inspired bread pudding recipe, brought to us by developer Katie Rosenhouse.

One of the best parts of transforming traditional king cake into bread pudding is that it takes some of the trickiness out of crafting the dish, as baking a regular king cake can require some finesse in the kitchen. "Traditional king cake can be time-consuming to make (and take a little extra skill to pull off perfectly), so I love that this bread pudding carries all the flavors, textures, and celebratory finishes of a classic king cake, all in about 30 minutes of prep time," Rosenhouse says. We can attest to the fact that this bread pudding checks all of those traditional boxes, including a sweetened brioche-like base, a spiced cinnamon filling, a cream cheese glaze on top, and (optional) sanding sugar to achieve those distinct gold, green, and purple Mardi Gras colors.