Cajun-Style Crawfish And Andouille Sausage Jambalaya Recipe

A melting pot of culture, Louisiana has been home to Spanish, African, French, and Native dishes that intertwined to become what we know today as Cajun and Creole cuisine. Jambalaya is possibly the best example of this, revealing its unique history with every rice-filled spoonful. Made with rich meat, local seafood, and plenty of bell peppers, the family-style pot of rice is reminiscent of both African Jollof rice and Spanish paella, with influences from Native spices and French technique.

Still a heavily French city, New Orleans' Creole jambalaya includes tomatoes, once an important element of cosmopolitan French cuisine. Cajun jambalaya, on the other hand, is known for being more rustic, with less focus on the new French cooking techniques and more emphasis on rich, hearty flavor. Likely the original jambalaya before tomatoes were readily available, Cajun versions make use of the ingredients local to rural Louisiana, like smoked meats and salty crawfish. Developer Michelle McGlinn shares below a recipe for a spicy Cajun-style jambalaya complete with crawfish, Andouille sausage, and rice that cooks slowly in the rich fats of both — the secret to deeply savory Cajun flavor.